Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $8.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

