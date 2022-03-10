KE (NYSE:BEKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. KE updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BEKE traded down $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 829,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,748. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23. KE has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Get KE alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KE by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 61,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.