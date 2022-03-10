Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 52,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 74,223.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,320. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

