Keith Hagelin Sells 2,540 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PLOW opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 142,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

