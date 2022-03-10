Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 3.6% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 1,595,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

