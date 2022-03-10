Kempner Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 3.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Black Stone Minerals worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 1,548,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,878. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

