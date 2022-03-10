Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

KW opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $3,883,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

