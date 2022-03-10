KeyCorp Weighs in on Life Storage, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,144. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

