KeyCorp Weighs in on Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

NX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $769.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.55. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

