Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.49. 858,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,020. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.58.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,387. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 109,120.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

