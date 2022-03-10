Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($119.57) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.42 ($109.15).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €72.28 ($78.57) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($88.93). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.32.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.