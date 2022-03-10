Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.19

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.19 and last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 2655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.30.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $52,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

