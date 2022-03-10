Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth about $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.