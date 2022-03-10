KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.00.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $339.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.54 and a 200-day moving average of $377.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 52-week low of $282.73 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

