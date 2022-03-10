Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKPNY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,107. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.