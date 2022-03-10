Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

KFY stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

