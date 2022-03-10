Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.34% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
KFY stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68.
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.