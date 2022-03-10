KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 1,192.5% in February

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 1,192.5% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
KSRYY traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.56. 102,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
KOSÉ Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KOSÉ (KSRYY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.