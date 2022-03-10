KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 1,192.5% in February

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 1,192.5% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KSRYY traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.56. 102,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

KOSÉ Company Profile (Get Rating)

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

