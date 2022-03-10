Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of RHS stock opened at $163.72 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $173.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.80.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

