Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,196 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

