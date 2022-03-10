Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49,033 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

