Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $327.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

