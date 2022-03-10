Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,316,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $273.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.46. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $244.65 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.