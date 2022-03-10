Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 520,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,851,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.19. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

