Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $76,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.