Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 404.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

KRON opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 437,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 823,589 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $19,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

