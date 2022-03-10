Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $471.52 million, a P/E ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $2,071,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

