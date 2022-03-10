Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,868,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTNC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Labor Smart has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get Labor Smart alerts:

About Labor Smart (Get Rating)

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.