Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Increased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of LW traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

