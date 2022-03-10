Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $154.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

