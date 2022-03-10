Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 11,173 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50.

LNTH stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

