Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,852 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.