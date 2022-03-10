Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $243,101.48 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $243,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72.

On Friday, February 18th, Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

