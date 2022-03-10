Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.73. Lawson Products shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 16,972 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAWS. StockNews.com lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $346.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lawson Products by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

