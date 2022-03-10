Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.73. Lawson Products shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 16,972 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAWS. StockNews.com lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $346.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87.
About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)
Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
