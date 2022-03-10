Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN opened at GBX 254.20 ($3.33) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.80.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($2,998.03). Insiders bought a total of 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.