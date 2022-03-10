Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $520,350.00 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LDOS opened at $102.89 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

