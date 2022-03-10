Lethean (LTHN) Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $596,259.55 and $7,396.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,610.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.47 or 0.06592690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00261665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.40 or 0.00733988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067887 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.27 or 0.00443584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00396886 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

