Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.02

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 728269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$242.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.