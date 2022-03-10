Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Up 12.1%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 45,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,626,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LICY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $351,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.