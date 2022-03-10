Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,331 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 81.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $262,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

