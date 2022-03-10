LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 253.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.