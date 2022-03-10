Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $179,878.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00261367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001288 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

