Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,974 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

