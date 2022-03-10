Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$97.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank increased their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of LNR opened at C$51.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$48.99 and a 12 month high of C$91.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.
Linamar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
