Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $623,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 329.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.41. 877,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,014,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.