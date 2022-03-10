Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1,796.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,951,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Rentals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,703,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.98 and a 200 day moving average of $342.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

