Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 861.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,892. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

