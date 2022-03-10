Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $959,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.10 and a 1 year high of $115.66.
