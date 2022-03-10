Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of COIN stock traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.65. 60,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,911. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 over the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.