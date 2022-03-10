Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in February

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 257,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of LKREF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 13,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Get Link Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.