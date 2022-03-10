Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Up 9.6%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 21,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 682,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 61.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.